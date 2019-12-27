The 50th Reunion Committee of Greece Arcadia’s Class of 1969 recently held a ceremony to congratulate and acknowledge three members of the Class of 2019.
The Class of 1969 awarded $1,200 scholarships to Aaliyah Barns, who is enrolled in the general studies/nursing program at Genesee Community College; Shawna Gross, who majors in art illustration at Rochester Institute of Technology; and Arianna Heard, who studies fire prevention technology at Monroe Community College.
These students were selected for their character and academic achievement.
Greece Arcadia graduates receive alumni scholarships
