Ontario Arc recently received $36,000 in grants from the Trustee Management Board of NYSARC Trust Services to support guardianship and recreation programs.

Ontario Arc received $21,000 to provide guardianship services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities that would not otherwise have a legal guardian or advocate.

NYSARC Trust Services awarded $15,000 to support a weekend residential camp for people living in Ontario Arc residences and provide recreational opportunities throughout the community.

Call 585-394-7500 or visit ontarioarc.org for information.