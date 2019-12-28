The business group's newly renamed honor will be given Jan. 31

After almost 60 years of recognizing an annual Mr., and later, Mrs., and later, a Miss or Ms., Canandaigua, the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce will be conferring its first Lifetime Achievement Award on the evening of Friday, Jan. 31.

The award was renamed after long and spirited conversations; legacy, inspiration and social relevance are just as important to the Chamber, after 110 years, as diversity, equity and inclusion.

The award’s guidelines have not changed. Its focus on leadership, civic involvement, empathy and compassion — on positive and enduring influence — speaks to a long life, well lived. One in which meaningful investments in community are made without expectation of personal gain.

For many, cultivating the attributes emblematic of the Lifetime Achievement Award will literally take a lifetime. Education, career and family legitimately occupy our time and attention for much of our lives. Empathy and compassion are often developed on a long and winding road. An enduring influence is the result of commitment and consistency amid the ceaseless winds of change.

Like all the Chamber’s award programs — ATHENA Leadership Award, Business Inspiration Awards, William G. Mitchell Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award — the Lifetime Achievement Award has two primary objectives.

The first is to publicly recognize individuals who positively influence our community. The second is to inspire others to lead, engage and influence for the greater good.

This year’s honoree will be named Friday, Jan. 3, and later honored at the Chamber’s annual dinner and membership meeting.

For now, all we can tell you is that this year’s honoree served on the boards of United Way of Ontario County, the Ontario Historical Society, Granger Homestead and Bristol Valley Theater. To learn more about the award, view a list of previous honorees and claim your seat at this year’s event, visit CanandaiguaChamber.com.

Chamber Corner

Ethan Fogg is the executive director of the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce, which produces Chamber Corner as a monthly column. For more information on the Chamber, call 585-394-4400 or email chamber@canandaiguachamber.com.