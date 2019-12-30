Geva Theatre Center, 75 Woodbury Blvd., Rochester, will continue its 47th season with “Slow Food” by Wendy MacLeod and directed by Skip Greer on Jan. 14-Feb. 9.

Peter and Irene’s anniversary celebration in Palm Springs is off to a rocky start, but they are looking forward to a nice meal in a local restaurant. It’s just their luck to be served (or not) by a perfectionist waiter who won’t bring them their food and has them questioning everything, from their menu selections to the state of their marriage.

Tickets start at $25. Call (585) 232-4382 or visit gevatheatre.org for information.