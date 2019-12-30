Impact Theatre & the In Your Face Players will present “A Fork in the Road” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 at the Nox Cocktail Lounge, 302 N. Goodman St., Rochester.

A grieving couple visiting their son will come upon strange occurrences and characters directing them to their final destination in this interactive supernatural suspense dramedy.

Admission is free; reservations are required. The play is intended for teens and adults. Call (315) 597-3553 or visit impactdrama.com for information.