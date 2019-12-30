The town of Richmond Republican Committee will host a swearing-in ceremony for newly elected and re-elected officials at 2 p.m. Jan. 5 at Town Hall, 8690 Main St., Honeoye.

Ontario County Court Judge Kristina Karle will perform the ceremonies for Supervisor-elect Daryl Marshall, Councilman Stephen Barnhoorn, Councilman-elect David Baker, Town Clerk Linda Grace, Town Justice Glenn Schreiber and Highway Superintendent Thomas Fleig.

Speakers include Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb, R-131st District; Ontario County Republic Chair Trisha Turner; and Richmond Republican Chair Michael Zanghi. Refreshments will follow.