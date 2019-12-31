The 1350 Cafe in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people ages 55 and older at noon from Mondays through Fridays.
The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for nonresidents. Registration is required. All meals are prepared by Chef Preston Bennett.
Jan. 13: Plant-based day. Sweet potato and chickpea buddha bowl.
Jan. 14: Salisbury steak, baked potatoes and seasoned peas.
Jan. 15: Chicken french over penne pasta.
Jan. 16: Stuffed pork chops, mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables.
Jan. 17: $4 Friday chef’s choice.
Call (585) 223-1617 for details or go to perinton.org for a monthly newsletter.
1350 Cafe to offer meals to seniors
The 1350 Cafe in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people ages 55 and older at noon from Mondays through Fridays.