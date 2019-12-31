Messenger Post Media messengerpost

Tuesday

Dec 31, 2019 at 6:56 PM


The 1350 Cafe in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people ages 55 and older at noon from Mondays through Fridays.
The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for nonresidents. Registration is required. All meals are prepared by Chef Preston Bennett.
Jan. 13: Plant-based day. Sweet potato and chickpea buddha bowl.
Jan. 14: Salisbury steak, baked potatoes and seasoned peas.
Jan. 15: Chicken french over penne pasta.
Jan. 16: Stuffed pork chops, mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables.
Jan. 17: $4 Friday chef’s choice.
Call (585) 223-1617 for details or go to perinton.org for a monthly newsletter.