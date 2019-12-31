Fire chief: The occupants were wearing gaming headsets and did not hear smoke alarms

SHORTSVILLE — The smoke detectors in a home at 1916 County Road 19 worked, but three of the people inside the burning home Monday night did not hear them because of the video gaming headsets they wore, according to Shortsville Fire Chief Jason Wagner.

The fire, which was reported shortly after 8 p.m. Monday, started in a room off the kitchen. The fire smoldered for some time before getting into the interior of the approximately 200-year-old structure, which has been added onto and rehabbed many times over the years, Wagner said.

Eventually, one of the occupants heard the alarm, investigated and discovered the fire, Wagner said.

“They’re really lucky,” Wagner said.

Two of the occupants made it out of the home through the front door. The third climbed down an outside ladder from the second floor.

No one was hurt in the fire, Wagner said. The occupants are staying with friends and family.

The home sustained heat, smoke and water damage, but Wagner said the building is repairable.

In addition to Shortsville and Manchester firefighters, crews from Port Gibson, Seneca Castle, Clifton Springs, the VA Medical Center and Canandaigua Emergency Squad also responded.

Wagner said for families with gamers or for those who are hard of hearing, smoke detectors with a strobe light in combination with an audible alarm are sound investments.