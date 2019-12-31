National Guard promotes local soldiers

The New York Army National Guard recently promoted Christopher Bankard, of Rochester, and Anthony Masucci, of Webster, to the respective ranks of captain and sergeant.

Bankard is assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 501st Ordnance Battalion (Explosive Ordnance Disposal). Masucci serves with the A Troop, 2-101st Cavalry (Reconnaissance, Surveillance and Target Acquisition).

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.