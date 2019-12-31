National Guard promotes Rochester soldiers

The New York Army National Guard recently promoted Warren Solomon and Jason Zintel, of Rochester, to the rank of sergeant.

Solomon is assigned to the C Troop, 2-101st Cavalry (Reconnaissance, Surveillance and Target Acquisition). Zintel serves with the Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2-101st Cavalry (Reconnaissance, Sustainment and Target Acquisition).

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.