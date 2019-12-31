An exhibit of paintings by area artists will be on display in the annual Penfield Art Association Winter Show and Sale at Barnes and Noble, Pittsford Plaza, 3349 Monroe Ave.

The exhibit opens Feb. 3 and runs until Feb. 29. An opening reception will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 5. The show is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information, visit penfieldartassociation.com.