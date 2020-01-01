Assembly minority leader Brian Kolb was charged with DWI on New Year's Eve after deputies responded to a property crash report in the Town of Victor. Kolb represents the 131st district and is the current Assembly Minority Leader.

According to Ontario County Deputies, Kolb crashed a 2018 GMC Arcadia on County Road 41 in Victor. Officers responded to a report of property damage around 10:30 p.m.

No one was injured in the crash.

Kolb released this statement on the crash:

"Last night, I was charged with driving under the influence near my home. This was a terrible lapse in judgment, one I have urged others not to make, and I take full responsibility for it. I want to offer sincere apologies to my family, friends, colleagues, and the people of the 131st Assembly District. I fully recognize the severity of the situation and I am profoundly sorry. There is no excuse and no justification for what occurred Tuesday evening. I made the wrong decision, and it is one I deeply regret."

Kolb was taken to the Ontario County Jail to be processed. He is charged with making an unsafe turn in addition to the DWI. He will answer his charges at a later date in the Town of Victor Court.

Kolb represents the 131st district since 2000 and has served as the Assembly Minority Leader since 2009.