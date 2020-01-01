Assembly minority leader Brian Kolb was charged with DWI on New Year's Eve after deputies responded to a property crash report in the Town of Victor. Kolb represents the 131st district and is the current Assembly Minority Leader.

According to Ontario County deputies, Kolb crashed a 2018 GMC Arcadia on County Road 41 in Victor. Officers responded to a report of property damage around 10:30 p.m.

No one was injured in the crash.

Ontario County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the incident:

Kolb was in the vehicle in a ditch in front of his home when the deputy arrived, Sheriff Kevin Henderson said. Kolb was cooperative with deputies, Henderson added. The sheriff also stated that Kolb was driving a vehicle registered to New York state.

After deputies came to the scene, Kolb failed a field sobriety test and was then taken into custody, Henderson said. While at the Ontario County Jail, Kolb was given a Breathalyzer test, which revealed his blood-alcohol content was over 0.08%, Henderson said.

The sheriff declined to reveal where Kolb was headed from or how far he had traveled.

"Mr. Kolb made the choice to operate a motor vehicle on the highway in an intoxicated manner and now he's being held accountable," Henderson said.

Kolb released this statement on the crash:

"Last night, I was charged with driving under the influence near my home. This was a terrible lapse in judgment, one I have urged others not to make, and I take full responsibility for it. I want to offer sincere apologies to my family, friends, colleagues, and the people of the 131st Assembly District. I fully recognize the severity of the situation and I am profoundly sorry. There is no excuse and no justification for what occurred Tuesday evening. I made the wrong decision, and it is one I deeply regret."

Kolb was taken to the Ontario County Jail to be processed. He is charged with making an unsafe turn in addition to the DWI. He will answer his charges at a later date in the Town of Victor Court.

Leader Kolb submitted a guest essay to the Daily Messenger which was printed on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2019 about the dangers of drinking and driving.

Kolb's arrest came five days after he tweeted: "There is no excuse for driving impaired this holiday season." That tweet, posted on Dec. 26, has since been deleted.

Kolb has represented the 131st district which covers all of Ontario County and parts of Seneca since 2000. He has served as the Assembly Minority Leader since 2009.

Includes reporting from Gannett's Democrat & Chronicle