The annual investment in Alzheimer’s and dementia research at the National Institutes of Health will reach $2.8 billion in 2020.

A $350 million increase in dementia funding at NIH and an additional $10 million to implement the BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act recently was signed into law.

“Over 5.5 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease — and that number only continues to grow as our population ages,” said U.S. Rep. Joe Morelle, D-25th District. “This funding will be critical to supporting education and research for Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and other health risks facing older adults.”

“Increasing funding for Alzheimer’s and dementia research is so important,” said U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-23rd District. “This research will impact thousands of people’s lives.”