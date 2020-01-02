A sampling of what 2020 has in store on the arts-and-entertainment front

From an appearance by retiring metal mavens KISS at CMAC to a characteristically diverse summer season at Bristol Valley Theater, 2020 will have something for just about everyone in terms of music, visual arts, theater and performing arts.

Coming up first, of course, is the opening of a new performance venue in Canandaigua, the Fort Hill Performing Arts Center and its Sands-Constellation Theatre, located in the old Canandaigua Academy building at 20 Fort Hill Ave.. A two-day grand opening — 6 p.m. Jan. 11 and 1 p.m. Jan. 12 — will feature performances by members of the Rochester Oratorio Society, Finger Lakes Opera and Rochester City Ballet and songs by Michael Park and Nicolette Hart on Jan. 11; and performances by the Finger Lakes Concert Band, Bluegrass Trio and the Diana Jacobs Band on Jan. 12. Tickets are $75/$150 for Jan. 11 and $20 for Jan. 12; for information, call 585-412-6043 or visit www.fhpac.org.

There will, of course, be the usual festivals to mark on the calendar: For chamber music lovers, there's the ChamberFest Canandaigua (formerly the Canandaigua LakeMusic Festival), in its 16th season, set for July 17-26 at Finger Lakes Community College and elsewhere; as well as the Finger Lakes Chamber Music Festival featuring members of the Manhattan Chamber Orchestra (concerts TBA). While the annual Finger Lakes Plein Air Festival has been suspended for one year, other visual arts events continue, such as the Canandaigua Lakefront Art Show (July 25-26 in Canandaigua's Kershaw Park), Canandaigua Art & Music Festival (to be scheduled in July in downtown), and the Naples Open Studio Trail (Oct. 3-4 in assorted artists' studios). That's in addition to the assorted community festivals throughout the year, such as the Naples Grape Festival, Phelps Sauerkraut Festival and Hang Around Victor Day.

Here's but a small sampling of what 2020 has in store:

• Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center in Hopewell generally slates a full summer season of around 20 shows representing a wide variety of genres, from country to blues to classic rock to metal. So far two shows already have been booked for 2020 at CMAC: The Tedeschi-Trucks Band, a large combo led by husband-and-wife blues rockers Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, returns to CMAC for the third straight year on July 1 as part of the band's Wheels of Soul tour, along with opening acts St. Paul and the Broken Bones and Gabe Dixon. Then on Aug. 31, fans will shout it out loud when perhaps the most iconic of metal bands, KISS, comes to CMAC during its End of the Road tour, which it's billing as the final tour ever. Opening for the Demon, the Starchild and the boys is none other than David Lee Roth, onetime lead singer for Van Halen. CMAC is at 3355 Marvin Sands Drive on the Finger Lakes Community College campus.

• More big names coming to the area include: Jim Gaffigan, Jan. 11, in Blue Cross Arena at the War Memorial in Rochester; Dancing with the Stars Tour, Jan. 14 at Rochester Auditorium Theatre in Rochester; Firehouse, Jan. 20 at del Lago Resort & Casino in Tyre; AJR, Jan. 24 at ROC Dome Arena in Henrietta; Nelly, Jan. 30 and Feb. 1, del Lago; The Wood Brothers with Kat Wright, Feb. 5 at Kodak Center in Rochester; Blood, Sweat & Tears, Feb. 8, del Lago; Harlem Globetrotters, Feb. 8 at Blue Cross Arena; Livingston Taylor, Feb. 9 at JCC CenterStage in Brighton; Brian McKnight, Feb. 14, del Lago; Blue Öyster Cult, Feb. 22, del Lago; MC Lars, Feb. 26 at Bug Jar in Rochester; Fuel, Feb. 28, del Lago; Melvin Seals & JGB, March 4, JCC CenterStage; Jay Leno, March 13-14, del Lago; Jack Hanna's Into the Wild Live!, March 14, Kodak Center; Black Label Society, March 27 at Main Street Armory in Rochester; Styx, March 29, del Lago; Tracy Morgan, April 4, del Lago; Bill Maher, May 31, Rochester Auditorium Theatre; Gordon Lightfoot, June 4, Kodak Center; Fran Drescher, June 12, Kodak Center; Theresa Caputo, June 14, Kodak Center; Maroon 5, June 27, at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center; Journey with The Pretenders, July 18, Darien Lake; The Doobie Brothers, July 21, Darien Lake; The Black Crowes, July 31, Darien Lake.

• And that's not even counting the headliners announced so far for the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival, set for June 19-27 in multiple Rochester venues. The headliners, all to perform at 8 p.m. in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre on Gibbs Street in Rochester, include: June 23, Spyro Gyra; June 24, Garth Fagan Dance with Monty Alexander and His Sextet; and June 26, Nile Rodgers and CHIC. More headliners will be announced later, as will the full schedule of Club Pass/ticketed shows and free performances — more than 325 shows in at least 20 venues. The 2019 festival saw an attendance of more than 208,000 people. Club Passes are currently available at rochesterjazz.com.

• Ontario County Arts Council will present its Members' Annual Exhibit from Feb. 2 through March 13 in the third-floor community room at Wood Library, 134 N. Main St., Canandaigua, including an opening reception 1-3 p.m. Feb. 8. Then for the rest of 2020, the council plans seasonal themed exhibits at Ontario County Historical Society Museum, 55 N. Main St., Canandaigua: "Colors of Our World" for spring, opening in April; "Food for Thought" for summer, opening in June; and "Hidden Treasures" for autumn, opening in October. There will also be a Plein Air Photography exhibit presented by the council at the museum through September. Plus, the council will be exhibiting a sampling of artwork from Jan. 10 through Feb. 29 at the new Fort Hill Performing Arts Center.

• Co-organizer Allen Hopkins Tuesday announced the full 2020 lineup for the Tunes by the Tracks acoustic concert series, set for Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. in Clifton Springs Library, 4 Railroad Ave., Clifton Springs. The concerts start next Wednesday, Jan. 8, with Joe Dady & Friends, including Perry Cleaveland and John Ryan. After that come the following: Jan. 22, Copper Hill (old-timey banjo, fiddle and vocals); Feb. 5: Val Fowler and Greg Franklin; Feb. 19, Peggy Lynn and Dan Duggan (Adirondack folk); March 4, Connie Deming (singer/songwriter); March 18, Dave North (trans-Atlantic repertoire); April 1, Carla Ulbrich (comedic singer/songwriter); April 15, Gerry Timlin (Irish); May 6, Pepper & Sassafras; May 20, Loren Barrigar; June 3, David Ianni (fingerstyle guitar); June 17, All Star Library Benefit; July 1, TBA; July 15, Bill Destler and Rebecca Johnson; August 5, Loren Barrigar; August 19, Taylor Pie; Sept. 2, Da Vines (folk, blues, rock); Sept. 16, Anne Hills; Oct. 7, Mark Teachey; Oct. 21, Jed Curran; Nov. 4, Mustard's Retreat (folk); Nov. 18, Jim Clare and Allen Hopkins; Dec. 16, Cuisle Mo Chroi. Each concert includes a "Mystery Pickers" open mic. Donations of either $5 or $10 are requested.

• The KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival — which broke attendance records in 2019 after expanding to 12 days, will continue its 12-day run from Sept. 15 through Sept. 26 in multiple Rochester locations. The festival devoted to the arts and creativity in a wide spectrum of genres and media — theater, spoken word, performance art, visual arts, dance, music, comedy and more — debuted in 2012 as a five-day fest and has continued to grow from there, seeing 100,000 visitors in 2019. Got a concept for an act for Fringe? Submissions for the 2020 festival will open in February. Details are at rochesterfringe.com.

• Turning attention to theater, subscriptions are now on sale for the 2020 summer season at Bristol Valley Theater, 151 N. Main St., Naples, with individual tickets going on sale in February. The season starts with a musical revue, as per tradition, June 11-21: "Cool Britannia: From the Fab Four to Adele." Following are "Bad Dates" (June 25 through July 5), a one-woman comedy about a divorced mom diving back into a very fishy dating pool; "Popcorn Falls" (July 9-19), with two actors playing all the townsfolk in a comedy about citizens hoping to save their town by putting on a play in one week to get a grant; "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" (July 23 through Aug. 2), a mystery musical comedy; the world premiere of "It's a Small World (or The Robot Play)" (Aug. 6-16), a road trip for a woman and a poetry-spouting robot from Florida to Canandaigua; and "Amy and the Orphans" (Aug. 20-30), about a family learning how little they know about each other as they travel to their father's funeral. For times and ticket information, and to order subscriptions, go to bvtnaples.org.

• In more area theatre, the 2019-20 season at Geva Theatre Center (75 Woodbury Blvd., Rochester) continues with the following shows: "Slow Food" (Jan. 14-Feb. 9); "Once" (Feb. 19-March 22); "Cry It Out" (March 4-22); "Looks Like Pretty" (March 31 through April 26; "Where Did We Sit on the Bus" (April 22-May 10); "Vietgone" (May 5-31). For times and tickets, go to gevatheatre.org.

• JCC CenterStage, at Jewish Community Center of Greater Rochester, 1200 Edgewood Ave., Brighton, continues its season with "Hit Makers: Origins of Classic Rock," Feb. 1-16; "Sweat," March 21-April 5; and "Mamma Mia! The Musical," May 2017. For times and tickets, go to jccrochester.org.

• Blackfriars continues its 2019-20 season with "Next to Normal," Feb. 7-23; "Silent Sky," March 27 through April 11; and "Calendar Girls," May 15-31. Blackfriars is at 795 E. Main St., Rochester; for times and tickets, go to blackfriars.org.