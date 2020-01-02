Penny came from a bad neighborhood, where she was without shelter or someone to feed her. She is a young, petite, sweet and endearing girl. Penny is spayed and waiting for the perfect home for the new year.

Pet Adoption Network, 4261 Culver Road, Rochester, is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, or by appointment during the week.

Call (585) 338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.