The Rochester Lancers will take on the Florida Tropics on Jan. 3 and Harrisburg Heat on Jan. 4, both at 7 p.m. at The Dome Arena, 2695 E. Henrietta Road, Henrietta.

The first 500 fans will receive a tote bag on Jan. 3 and germ spray on Jan. 4. A post-game jersey auction on Jan. 4 will benefit Villa of Hope.

Brianna Collichio will perform the national anthem on Jan. 3, Josh Shapiro on Jan. 4. The honorary captain for the Jan. 3 game is Rhinos legend Chris Economides.