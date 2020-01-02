Local artists Maureen Outlaw Church, Phyllis Bryce Ely and Anne McCune will present “Seeking Beauty” on Jan. 15-March 2 in the Williams Gallery at First Unitarian Church, 220 S. Winton Road, Rochester.

Visitors will see a body of work inspired by landscapes from the Rochester and Finger Lakes regions, and travels to the coastal regions of Ireland and England.

Although Outlaw Church, Bryce Ely and McCune share landscape as a point of inspiration, each departs on her own visual journey, choosing media and techniques to share personal connections to nature and beauty.

The title of the exhibit is inspired by Irish poet and author John O’Donohue, who wrote, “When we experience the beautiful, there is a sense of homecoming.”

McCune paints in encaustic wax and acrylics, and uses each medium to develop compositions and color palettes that deliver atmospheric, evocative narratives and meaning to important places in her world.

Outlaw Church and Bryce Ely are studio and plein air painters who work in encaustic wax, oil and oil with cold wax medium. Outlaw Church invites the viewer into her compositions with an offering of light, shadow and color, creating rich environments in which to linger. Bryce Ely uses color, shape and line to present the essence of place in her plein air and studio paintings. In the studio, she revisits compositions in different media to explore, push and distill the feeling and characteristics of landscapes she has experienced.

Paintings in the exhibit can be purchased directly from each artist, but must remain in the gallery for the duration of the exhibit.

Outlaw Church, Bryce Ely and McCune share Studio 303 at The Hungerford, 1115 E. Main St., and participate in First Fridays and Second Saturdays throughout the year. Outlaw Church and Bryce Ely are members of the Genesee Valley Plein Air Painters, and McCune is a member of the Suburban Rochester Art Group and Rochester Art Club.

Admission is free. A reception is slated for 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 17. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays, and during the church’s operating hours.