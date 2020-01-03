The restrictions were put in place due to an increase in flu in the region.

UR Medicine Thompson Health has instituted visitor restrictions at both F.F. Thompson Hospital and its M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center in Canandaigua. The restrictions were put in place Jan. 2 due to an increase in influenza in the region.

Until the prevalence of influenza has abated:

— Visitors under 14 are not permitted. Exceptions may be made at the discretion of the Infection Prevention Department.

— Each patient or resident is limited to three visitors at a time.

— Anyone displaying symptoms of possible illness is asked to refrain from visiting until they have been symptom-free for at least 24 hours.

Signage regarding this temporary policy is posted at the entrances to both the hospital and the continuing care center, and staff members have been made aware.

Visitor restrictions are determined by each institution based on the prevalence of influenza in the facility and region. Other regional facilities may or may not have restrictions in place at the same time as Thompson Health.

Thompson said it is closely monitoring flu activity and will return to regular visiting practices as soon as it is deemed safe to do so.