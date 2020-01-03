Here's a look at your weekend forecast from our news partner, News10NBC's weather team:
WEEKEND FORECAST:
Friday
Hi: 46° | Lo: 34°
Precipitation: 20% | Wind: WSW at 7mph
Today: Morning rainfall. Just a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. High 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%.
Snow likely
Saturday
Hi: 36° | Lo: 27°
Precipitation: 90% | Wind: NNW at 8mph
Light snowfall. Looking about 1-3 inches of snowfall. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Mostly cloudy
Sunday
Hi: 32° | Lo: 26°
Precipitation: 20% | Wind: W at 12mph
A few scattered snow showers in the morning. High 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Mostly cloudy
Monday
Hi: 34° | Lo: 25°
Precipitation: 30% | Wind: W at 16mph
Light snow showers. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.