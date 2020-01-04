William Patrick Fricke, 67, arraigned Saturday at Ontario County Jail

CANANDAIGUA — A Fairport man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman on County Road 16 on Thursday night.

William Patrick Fricke, 67, of 3 Fieldston Grove, was arraigned at the Ontario County Jail early Saturday night.

Fricke was charged with second-degree murder, according to Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson.

Fricke was remanded to jail without bail. A preliminary hearing will be held Jan. 8 in Canandaigua Town Court.

Henderson and Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts are expected to provide more details on the case at a press conference Monday.