“History doesn’t repeat itself. It rhymes.” — Mark Twain

As I write this, another American soldier has died fighting in Afghanistan. Our national leaders — both political and military — have learned nothing from the mistakes of the past. After a three-year, Freedom of Information Act-based court battle, the Washington Post was able to obtain and publish the sordid record of our unending involvement in the war in Afghanistan and the cover-up that accompanied it. The government fought against the release of these documents with all the legal firepower at its disposal, having something terrible and embarrassing to hide.

What we learn from these documents is the same lesson we thought everyone — government and armed forces included—learned almost 50 years ago when the “Pentagon Papers” were published by the New York Times: that once again we have been intentionally, systematically and continuously lied to by our elected officials, civil servants and military leaders regarding a quagmire war. The documents that Dr. Daniel Ellsberg took to the media back then showed that all of the pie-in-the-sky pronouncements that spewed out of Washington and Saigon were falsehoods ginned up by the powers-that-be in order to cover up the horrific mistake that was the Vietnam War. They revealed that the Johnson administration realized early on that the situation was untenable, but lied to the public and needlessly continued the carnage that killed more than 58,000 American troops and several million Vietnamese, a nightmare that continued well into the succeeding Nixon administration. It should have been a lesson for future leaders and a warning for the history books.

Only George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump neither learned nor heeded it. The “Afghanistan Papers” represent a tragic repeat of the Pentagon Papers. Once again, thousands of lives have been and continue to be sacrificed to no purpose. Trillions of dollars that could have done some good were and still are being wasted. Nothing changes.

The news cycle is such that, what was headline news for weeks back in the Pentagon Papers era is quickly moved on from and forgotten today. A number of very current events-aware people with whom I have spoken in recent days were completely unaware of the Afghanistan Papers.

This is unacceptable. Lost in all the impeachment kerfuffle, which in the final analysis is all about forcing some accountability on an unaccountable, no-account president, is the question of which political, bureaucratic and military leaders should be held to account for lying to us about Afghanistan? There is a long list of individuals from three presidents on down who need to come forward and take responsibility. Sadly, the media either does not understand the import of this or doesn’t care, so an issue of enormous importance gets lost.

We cannot afford for this kind of behavior to persist. Doing so only encourages future presidents and administrations and their military minions to continue down similar paths. Civilization is not supposed to move sideways.

Congress is also heavily contributorily negligent. It is clear from this and many other examples that members of both parties (1) are fearful of exercising their constitutional duty to object when a president initiates and continues an undeclared war, and (2) have little interest in their oversight responsibilities.

Following our World War II (the last declared war) victories over Germany and Japan, we prosecuted a few enemy leaders for war crimes. We did the same thing with respect to a handful of our own soldiers during and after the Vietnam War. In light of the Afghanistan Papers, it is time to ask whether the succession of Bush, Obama and Trump administration officials and generals should be required to explain their lies before comparable tribunals.

Canandaigua Academy graduate Richard Hermann is a law professor, legal blogger, author of seven books and part-time resident of the Finger Lakes.