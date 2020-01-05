The celebration honors the life, legacy and vision of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

The city of Canandaigua will present its 20th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Celebration on Monday, Jan. 20, at the First Congregational Church, 58 N. Main St. in Canandaigua.

The event is free and open to the public. The celebration begins at noon and will conclude at 12:55 p.m., followed by a light lunch in the church dining room..

The celebration honors the life, legacy and vision of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Canandaigua Academy students will present a dramatic presentation of Dr. King’s “Letter From Birmingham Jail”. The celebration will also feature winners of the MLK Jr. Poster Contest, a competition for students in grades 2 through 5. The Canandaigua Elementary School Choral Group will perform.

The community is invited to participate by joining a rehearsal of the Community Choir in singing “Precious Lord,” at 11 a.m. before the noon celebration begins.

The city’s MLK Jr. Day Celebration Committee established a $500 MLK Jr. College Scholarship to recognize a Canandaigua Academy senior who exemplifies Dr. King’s vision in the world. The scholarship is awarded each year in June at the Canandaigua Academy Commencement Ceremony. Students must be actively involved in the community and take a stand against injustice in our society. All CA seniors are encouraged to apply for the scholarship. Applications are available at the Academy’s guidance office.

For questions or further information, please call the Church Office at 585-394-2184, email office@canandaiguachurch.org or go to www.canandaiguachurch.org