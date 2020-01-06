The Yates County History Center’s Colonial Institute will present “Introduction to Embroidery” with Katie Tomlinson on Jan. 25 at the L. Caroline Underwood Museum, 107 Chapel St., Penn Yan.

Attendees will learn basic stitches and embroidery history, create their own piece, and see samples from the museum collection.

Admission is $18 for members, $22 for nonmembers. The fee includes a kit with supplies to create an embroidered ornament. Call 315-536-7318 or stop by the Underwood Museum to register by Jan. 21.