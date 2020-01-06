The Ontario County Sheriff's Office has released the names of the woman stabbed to death and the man injured in Canandaigua last week.

Investigators say 67-year-old William Patrick Fricke of Fairport stabbed and killed 58-year old Julianne "Julie" Baker on West Lake Road Thursday night. Dennis Gruttadaro, 62, of Rochester was also stabbed and flown to the hospital where is recovering.

According to deputies, Fricke drove to Macedon but was later captured in Irondequoit.

Fricke is charged with second-degree murder and is being held in the Ontario County Jail without bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at noon.

A press conference scheduled for Monday has been canceled due to scheduling complications.

Messenger Post Media will have more on this developing story.