Julianne 'Julie' Baker co-owned business with man accused of killing her

CANANDAIGUA — Four days after a Perinton woman was stabbed to death in a Canandaigua home, people are still grappling with how the man who was once her longtime boyfriend could be responsible for her death.

Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson on Monday revealed that the slain woman was Julianne Baker, “Julie” to family and friends. The 58-year-old woman was killed Thursday, and Dennis J. Gruttadaro, 60, of Rochester was stabbed and seriously injured.

The two were stabbed in Gruttadaro's West Lake Road home in Canandaigua on Thursday night. Gruttadaro was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he remained in guarded condition Monday morning, according to a hospital spokesman.

Predeceased by her husband Dick Baker, who died of cancer in 1999, Baker was survived by a large, close-knit family, including her parents Dick and Joanne Clas. She was one of seven siblings — and the only girl and second youngest in line. Many family members, including Baker, gathered weekly at their parents' home.

"Our family is shocked and saddened beyond words," said brother David Clas. "For those who knew Julie knew she was a very special person, loved by so many. She was the heart of this family."

Her greatest legacy, he said, are Baker's three daughters — Claire, Jill and Paige — "who inherited their mom's love and goodness." The four women were known as "the Baker girls."

Baker, known as the consummate party planner, loved to sing, dance and to tend to her garden. Friends described her as a treasure, thoughtful, "the life of the party," and said she was always filled with love and laughter.

William Patrick Fricke, 67, of Perinton, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing.

Fricke and Baker dated for more than 10 years, lived together and shared a business. Henderson described Fricke as an ex-boyfriend.

Both were actively involved in Rochester's rowing community. The pair owned and operated The Crew Stop, which produced "high performance rowing gloves" that the two shared a patent for, initially filed in 2011.

Baker also worked as an electrical component salesperson, Clas said. She — like her three daughters — graduated from Our Lady of Mercy High School in Brighton.

Calling hours for Baker will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday at the Richard H Keenan Funeral Home, 7501 Pittsford Palmyra Road, Perinton. Her funeral will be private.

Fricke was arraigned and remanded to the Ontario County Jail without bail on Saturday. He is scheduled to return to court Wednesday.

Henderson said the stabbing was a "domestic violence-related issue."

He did not say how Gruttadaro knew Baker or Fricke, who also suffered a stab wound to the leg and suffered an injury to his forehead. Henderson did not say how Fricke suffered the stab wound or who might have stabbed him.

Additional charges are pending.