CANANDAIGUA — A Fairport man accused of stabbing a woman to death at a Canandaigua home on Jan. 2 is now scheduled to appear in Canandaigua Town Court for a preliminary hearing this Friday.

William Patrick Fricke, 67, was arraigned on Saturday night on a second-degree murder charge, according to Ontario County sheriff’s deputies. A preliminary hearing was originally scheduled in Town Court on Wednesday.

Fricke is accused of stabbing to death his former girlfriend, Julianne “Julie” Baker, 58. Another man, Dennis J. Gruttadaro, 60, of Rochester, also was stabbed and seriously injured at the West Lake Road home.

Fricke and Baker shared a business, The Crew Shop, and were active in the rowing community.