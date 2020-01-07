Finger Lakes Community College student Emily O’Neill, of Canandaigua, recently received a New York State Sheriffs’ Association Institute award.

The Sheriffs’ Association grants a $250 award to one student at each New York community college who demonstrates academic excellence while pursuing a career in criminal justice.

O’Neill, a 2016 graduate of Canandaigua Academy, is in her second year and expects to graduate this spring. She hopes to transfer to a four-year college, possibly SUNY Oneonta. O’Neill remains interested in criminal justice, but is considering expanding her studies to include nutrition and dietetics.

“After high school, I took two years off because I didn’t want to go to school not knowing what I wanted to do,” she said. “Receiving this award is very encouraging. I’m proud of it and honored that my professors chose me. It’s going to be very helpful with school supplies and such.”

O’Neill was nominated for the award by her adviser, James Valenti, an attorney and associate professor of criminal justice. Valenti and FLCC President Robert Nye congratulated her during a visit to campus by Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson, a 1984 FLCC graduate. Also on hand were Joseph Mariconda, associate professor of criminal justice, and Jason Maitland, chief of campus police.