McConville Considine Cooman & Morin PC recently promoted Mary Ognibene and Daniel Williford to partner of the Rochester law firm.

Ognibene guides clients when forming a new business, as well as purchasing, selling or merging existing companies. She negotiates general corporate agreements and maintains corporate governance responsibilities. Ognibene received her Juris Doctor from the University at Buffalo.

Williford works with clients who are in a fiduciary capacity as an executor or trustee to have them appointed in that role through Surrogate’s Court and administer each estate. He also focuses on elder law and long-term care planning. Williford received his J.D. from Syracuse University.