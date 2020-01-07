Former Congressman Chris Collins repaid himself more than $146,000 in leftover campaign funds, according to federal campaign documents filed last month.

The Buffalo News reports Collins did not reimburse his donors for the more than $15,000 they gave to his campaign committee early last year when Collins said he was innocent of insider trading charges.

Collins resigned from his seat last September when he pleaded guilty to charges stemming from that insider trading case.

Collins is set to be sentenced next week.