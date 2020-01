Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Rochester

Mackenzie Adkins and Rose Lindblom, of Rochester, recently received scholarships to study veterinary technology at Alfred State. Adkins received an Academic Distinction Scholarship and Lindblom received an Excellence in Education Scholarship.

Webster

Jack Taylor, of Webster, recently received a Presidential Scholarship to study forensic science technology at Alfred State.