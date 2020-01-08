Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

East Rochester

Summer Kier, of East Rochester, recently received a Presidential Scholarship to study nursing at Alfred State.

Fairport

Alexandria Schnupp and Sarah Schillaci, of Fairport, recently received scholarships from Alfred State. Schnupp received an All-American Scholarship to study forensic science technology. Schillaci received an Alumni Scholarship.

Pittsford

Matthew Szydlowski, of Pittsford, recently received an Academic Distinction Scholarship to study cybersecurity at Alfred State.