Children who will be five years old, on or before Dec. 1, 2020, are eligible to attend kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year at Fairport Central School District. The district is encouraging parents to register their child during kindergarten registration in February.

Parents will need to register at the school that their child will attend and will need identification and forms to complete the registration process. While at least one parent is required to be present at registration, the child does not need to be present. For complete registration information and a list of what to bring, visit fairport.org/registration. If a registrant is new to the district or does not know which school the child will attend, call the registrar’s office at (585) 421-2009.

Registration at Brooks Hill Elementary, 181 Hulburt Road, will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Feb. 4, 5 and 6 and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 5. For more information or to make other arrangements, call the school at (585) 421-2170.

Registration at Dudley Elementary, 211 Hamilton Road, will be from noon to 3 p.m. on Feb. 3, 4 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 4 and 9:30 a.m. to noon on Feb. 5. For more information or to make other arrangements, call the school at (585) 421-2155.

Registration for Jefferson Avenue Elementary will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 11 and 13 and 3 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 12. For more information or to make other arrangements, call the school at (585) 421-2185.