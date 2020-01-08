The winter season at Mumford’s Genesee Country Village & Museum features activities to keep visitors warm and busy, regardless of the weather.

GCV&M hosts weekly Nature Sundays featuring hikes on the Nature Center trails, stories and crafts. Visitors can snowshoe and cross-country ski on the trails and through the Historic Village. Snowshoes are available and guests can bring their own equipment. Nature Sundays run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

February and March bring events for all ages and interests, starting on Feb. 8 with Owl Moon from 5 to 8 p.m. Under an almost full moon, guests will take a guided walk on the trails before getting up close with owls during a live presentation by Wild Wings Inc. This family-friendly night includes owl stories and a campfire marshmallow roast. Reservations are required.

GCV&M will answer the question “What is Kohlfahrt?” on Feb. 15. Hikers ages 21 and older will explore the trails of the Nature Center and Historic Village, stopping for competitive games, beer and wine. A German-style meal of sausages, brats, potatoes, strudel and beer will follow. Reservations are required.

Guests will discover all things maple during the Maple Sugar Festival and Pancake Breakfast on March 21-22 and 28-29. Following the Nature Center’s Maple History Trail, visitors will learn how various maple-collecting methods evolved and get hands-on with the tools of the trade. A pancake breakfast will be served each day of the festival.

On April 4, GCV&M will host the Maple Sugar Soiree to celebrate the maple sugar harvest with music, food, drinks and a campfire. Reservations are required for the 21 and older event.

As winter turns to spring, the museum will host its annual Antique Show and Sale on April 25 after a Preview Party on April 24.

Call (585) 538-6822 or visit gcv.org for information.