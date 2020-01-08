Henderson Ford dropped off toy donations to the Rochester Christmas Store for its Dec. 6-7 shopping event.

The dealership is in its ninth year of the annual Henderson Ford Toy Drive.

The store is hosted by Project Urge Inc. and its ministry to young families, named Mothers In Need of Others. The Christmas Store is made possible through the help of churches, businesses and individuals.

Project Urge Inc. and the ministry teams under its umbrella are committed to creating positive change and development in under resourced areas of the city, as well as serving other organizations also committed to resolving issues of poverty and race.

Henderson Ford, with the help of business partners Steinmiller Insurance, The Bay Towne UPS Store, Webster Chamber Health Insurance Enrollment Service, Rochester Area Music Project, Edge Advertising Group, Omeros and Neubert Financial Services Inc. were able to collect many donations for the Christmas Store.

These business partners have participated for multiple years in this large toy collection campaign. After a month-long collection at their businesses, with employees and customers participating, Henderson Ford visited each location to collect the toys and deliver them to the store. At the store, Maria Wehrle, Mothers in Need of Others ministry and organizer of the Christmas Store, worked with a team of volunteers to coordinate inviting shoppers through multiple agency social workers and prepared the Youth for Christ facility to welcome shoppers.