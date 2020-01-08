The Cruise In with Henderson Ford Car Show recently welcomed community members and car enthusiasts to the Webster dealership.

All funds went to the West Webster Fire Department. A total of $500 was raised from the community.

Collectible owners gathered from Caledonia, Rochester, Williamson and Victor. They drove cars representing 12 manufacturers: Buick, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Honda, Infiniti, Mazda, Mercury, Pontiac, Suzuki and Toyota.

Attendees enjoyed raffles, giveaways and music throughout the day. Many club enthusiasts were present, including ROC City Mustangs, 585 Race Warz, AACA, Galaxy Club of America, ITC, Limited Resources, RCM/Lady Driver, Street Machines of Rochester, Upstate Supras and the Williamson Car Club.

“We are passionate about vehicles, but more than that we are passionate to give back to those who give so much to us,” said Erick Byork, service manager. “We commend the men and women who serve our community through the West Webster Fire Department. They put their lives on the line to ensure our safety on a daily basis. An important value of the dealership is to give back to causes that serve others. We are grateful for their bravery and willingness to use their skills for the good of the greater community.”