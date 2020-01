Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital recently received a three-year term of accreditation in mammography from the American College of Radiology.

The Penn Yan hospital also renewed its three-year certification with the Food and Drug Administration as a certified mammography facility.

SSMH provides 3D mammography, and will offer walk-in screenings from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 15, Feb. 19, March 18 and April 15. Call 315-531-2544 for information or 315-531-2555 to schedule an appointment.