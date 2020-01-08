OFC Creations announced the 2020 lineup for ROC Summer Theatre Experience, a series of camps slated to run July 6-Aug. 22.

Campers ages 4-18 will participate in 17 musical productions across three venues with 25 directors. Most camps run two weeks from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with options for before- and after-care. Each camp ends with performances open to family, friends and the public.

The Lyric Theatre will host “Footloose: The Musical,” “Aladdin Jr.,” “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” “Willy Wonka Jr.,” “Sister Act,” “The Sound of Music” and “Drag Camp 101.”

The Kodak Center will host “Drag Camp 101,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Sweeney Todd: School Edition,” “Matilda,” “Chicago: School Edition,” “Peter Pan Jr.,” and “Rock of Ages: School Edition.”

Seton Catholic School will host “Chicken Little,” “The Three Little Pigs,” “Jack and the Beanstalk,” and “Cinderella.”

Eric Vaughn Johnson, executive director of OFC Creations, designed and spearheaded the Summer Stock program at the Rochester Association of Performing Arts. He was the artistic director of SNAP Musical Theater for four summers.

“We wanted to bring a one-of-a-kind theater opportunity for youth in Rochester during the summer months,” Johnson said. “The professional arts are rich for Rochester audiences, we aim to bring that same quality in theatrical education components.”

Camps will be led by Hunter Ekberg, of Brighton; Emily Beseau, Monique Franz, Courtney Larkin and Elizabeth Lind, of Greece; Jason Rugg, of Irondequoit; Rebecca Kemp, of Pittsford; and Jeannie Hines-Clinton, of Rochester.

Directors and staff members include Courtney Weather and Jamie Wisset, of Brighton; Eric Schutt, of Greece; Lizzi Adams from Monroe Community College; Mandi Gurell, of Penfield; Tammi Colombo, Andrea Gregoire, Gregory Maddock and Jillian Oddo, of Rochester; Misty Irwin, of Spencerport; Brianna Ross from SUNY Fredonia; Kendra Hacker from the University of Kansas; and Jane Huffer from the University of Rochester.

Terri Vaughan joins the team as choreographer for “Chicago” and Shannon Mullen will offer a camp masterclass for students enrolled in “Rock of Ages.”

Registration is open and discounts are available for campers signing up for more than one camp. Call (585) 667-0954, or visit rocsummertheatre.com or ofccreations.com for information.