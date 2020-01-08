The Rochester RHIO shared its 2019 Annual Report to the Community as a two-minute animated video.

RHIO focuses on health information exchange technology, policy and implementation for more than 1.4 million residents in the Rochester and Finger Lakes region.

“It’s a privilege to serve as the trusted community steward for this essential health data, as well as an ally in finding new pathways to maximize its value for individuals and responsible, like-minded organizations,” said Jill Eisenstein, CEO and president. “We’re enthusiastic about what’s ahead, and hope that sentiment resonates with people across the region after reading a few inspiring stories that speak to our incredible progress and limitless potential.”

Stories in the report include “Tackling the Opioid Crisis and Substance Use Through Data Exchange,” “Preparing for Regional Emergencies,” “Eye-Opening Report Measures Health of the Finger Lakes Region” and “Pioneering Legal Framework for Cross-Sector Data Exchange.”

Visit rochesterrhio.org/2019 for information.