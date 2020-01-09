The 1350 Cafe in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people ages 55 and older at noon from Mondays through Fridays.
The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for nonresidents. Registration is required. All meals are prepared by Chef Preston Bennett.
Jan. 6: Fried chicken, steamed rice and vegetable blend.
Jan. 7: Pork roast with carrots and potatoes.
Jan. 8: Homemade lasagna with garlic bread. Lunch and Learn: What is
Physical Therapy? Alzheimer’s Association: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia.
Jan. 9: Honey-crusted salmon, wild rice, mixed vegetables and a dinner roll.
Jan. 10: Shepherd’s pie, side salad and fresh fruit.
Call (585) 223-1617 for details or go to perinton.org for a monthly newsletter.
1350 Cafe to offer meals to seniors
The 1350 Cafe in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people ages 55 and older at noon from Mondays through Fridays.