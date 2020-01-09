Loretta Kruger recently retired as vice president for early childhood services at Action for a Better Community Inc. She led the agency’s early childhood initiatives for over 12 years, including Head Start.

“We thank Loretta for her dedicated service to ABC, the Early Childhood Services Division, and the children and families whom we serve,” said Jerome Underwood, president and CEO. “We wish her well in her retirement.”

Gladys Pedraza-Burgos was appointed to take over the role. She previously held leadership roles at the Rochester City School District; Ibero-American Action League; Center for Advocacy, Community Health, Education and Diversity; and University of Rochester.