A state Republican lawmaker charged with DWI is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. Assemblyman Brian Kolb is expected to be arraigned after he allegedly drove drunk on New Year's Eve. Messenger Post Media will have the story.

Authorities said Kolb was behind the wheel of his state-issued 2018 GMC Acadia when crashed on County Road 41 in Victor.

The former top Republican in the New York State Assembly admitted to drinking four or five cocktails at the Erie Grill at the Del Monte Lodge in Pittsford, according to court documents. A breath test showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16% — twice the legal limit.

According to court documents, Kolb blamed his wife for the crash, telling a tow truck driver, "My wife was driving! You know how women drive."

A spokesman for Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Kolb will personally pay for the repairs to the vehicle.

Kolb is due in court at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Messenger Post Media will continue to follow this developing story.