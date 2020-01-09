Henderson Ford recently partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots and Rochester Christmas Store for its ninth annual toy drive.

Toys for Tots distributes toy donations as presents to less-fortunate children within the local community. The Rochester Christmas Store allows parents to select toys at affordable prices.

Henderson Ford received donations from Steinmiller Insurance, the BayTowne UPS Store, Webster Chamber Health Insurance Service, Rochester Area Music Project, Edge Advertising Group, OMEROS and Neubert Financial Services Inc.

“Thank you to everyone that donated to the Henderson Ford Toy Drive,” President Randy Henderson said. “This is a special time of year that brings out laughter, love and memories. We want to help provide special holiday moments for families.”