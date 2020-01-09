Assemblyman Brian Kolb pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor drunken driving charge in Victor Town Court Thursday afternoon.

Kolb, 67, was charged with driving while intoxicated and unsafe turn after crashing his car just before 10 p.m. near his Victor, Ontario County, home on New Year's Eve.

Outside of court, he apologized for his actions and for comments at the scene attributing the crash to his wife, who was not in the vehicle.

Thursday's arraignment took place before Penfield Justice James Mulley within the Victor Town Court on Framark Drive in Victor.

Judge suspends Kolb's license

During the hearing, which lasted less than fifteen minutes, Judge Mulley ordered Kolb to undergo a drug and alcohol assessment.

He also suspended Kolb's driver's license but granted a 30-day hardship waiver that allows him to drive to and from work in Albany.

Kolb was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to return to court at 12:30 p.m. on January 23.

Entering the courthouse, Kolb told reporters he wasn't going to comment on his case beyond the statements he has already released.

The crash on County Road 41 led Kolb, a Republican and the longest-tenured legislative leader in Albany to resign from his position as Assembly minority leader, a role he's held since 2009. Court documents alleged that Kolb's blood-alcohol content was .16% — twice the legal threshold for DWI.

Kolb admitted to the incident a day after the crash and apologized in a statement, saying he made "a terrible lapse in judgment, one I have urged others not to make, and I take full responsibility for it."

Kolb is accused of crashing a state-owned sport utility vehicle into a ditch in front of his home after turning into a driveway.