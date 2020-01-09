On Friday, Dec. 20, the Riga Recreation Rudolph Mobile took flight over the roads of Churchville/Riga in search of decorated homes in the area.

Santa was accompanied by his elves and others to choose the most tastefully decorated homes, and then give them Secret Santa gift cards from local businesses.

After one of Rudolph’s antlers fell off, Santa treated his crew to a warm Tim Horton’s snack.

Thanks to Bailey, Brooke, Lily, Sue, Ryan and Matt for all their help to bring smiles to the faces of the homeowners. Merry Christmas!

David Thomas

Riga Recreation supervisor