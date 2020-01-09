IDI Billing Solutions names executive hire

IDI Billing Solutions in Victor recently added Avi Dasgupta to its senior management team as vice president of security and information technology.

Dasgupta brings over 20 years of experience in leadership roles for all functions of IT, including application delivery, infrastructure, operations and enterprise architecture. He held senior level positions at Constellation Brands, Xerox Corp. and Monro Inc.

Dasgupta has a Bachelor of Science in computer science and engineering from Jadavpur University in India, a Master of Science in computer science from the College of William & Mary in Virginia, and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Rochester.