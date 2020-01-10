The 1350 Cafe in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people ages 55 and older at noon from Mondays through Fridays.

The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for nonresidents. Registration is required. All meals are prepared by Chef Preston Bennett.

Jan. 20: 55-plus office closed.

Jan. 21: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes.

Jan. 22: Turkey dinner with all the trimmings, $6.

Jan. 23: Tortellini with grape tomatoes and roasted corn over mixed greens. Lunch and Learn: Longevity: The Good News.

Jan. 24: Kitchen closed.

Call (585) 223-1617 for details or go to perinton.org for a monthly newsletter.