The 1350 Cafe in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people ages 55 and older at noon from Mondays through Fridays.
The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for nonresidents. Registration is required. All meals are prepared by Chef Preston Bennett.
Jan. 20: 55-plus office closed.
Jan. 21: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes.
Jan. 22: Turkey dinner with all the trimmings, $6.
Jan. 23: Tortellini with grape tomatoes and roasted corn over mixed greens. Lunch and Learn: Longevity: The Good News.
Jan. 24: Kitchen closed.
Call (585) 223-1617 for details or go to perinton.org for a monthly newsletter.
1350 Cafe to offer meals to seniors
