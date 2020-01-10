Messenger Post Media messengerpost

Friday

Jan 10, 2020


The 1350 Cafe in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people ages 55 and older at noon from Mondays through Fridays.
The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for nonresidents. Registration is required. All meals are prepared by Chef Preston Bennett.
Jan. 27: Spaghetti with meatballs, caesar salad and garlic toast.
Jan. 28: Oven chicken and potatoes. Lunch and Learn: Perinton Ambulance Presents: Signs of a Stroke, Act F.A.S.T. Daniel Jones Presents: Everything email.
Jan. 29: Cuban pork with black beans and rice.
Jan. 30: One pan Italian sausage, potatoes and veggies.
Jan. 31: $4 Friday chef’s choice.
Call (585) 223-1617 for details or go to perinton.org for a monthly newsletter.