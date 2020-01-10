The 1350 Cafe in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people ages 55 and older at noon from Mondays through Fridays.
The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for nonresidents. Registration is required. All meals are prepared by Chef Preston Bennett.
Jan. 27: Spaghetti with meatballs, caesar salad and garlic toast.
Jan. 28: Oven chicken and potatoes. Lunch and Learn: Perinton Ambulance Presents: Signs of a Stroke, Act F.A.S.T. Daniel Jones Presents: Everything email.
Jan. 29: Cuban pork with black beans and rice.
Jan. 30: One pan Italian sausage, potatoes and veggies.
Jan. 31: $4 Friday chef’s choice.
Call (585) 223-1617 for details or go to perinton.org for a monthly newsletter.
1350 Cafe to offer meals to seniors
