The state is giving tax incentives to three companies, though only after they make the hires

ROCHESTER — During Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s State of the State speech on Wednesday, he mentioned the state is helping three tech companies hire more than 700 people in Rochester.

At the time, he didn’t mention the names of those companies, but the Daily Messenger's news partner News 10NBC has since ascertained which ones they are.

One is called Cloud Check, a software company in Village Gate off North Goodman Stret. The governor’s office says it’s expanding to hire more than 390 new jobs.

Another is called Calero. The University Avenue-based business is adding 100 jobs.

The third is called Mastodon. It just moved into a space near the University of Rochester and made a commitment to the state that it would hire 235 people.

Greater Rochester Enterprise says it played a role in getting the companies to stay here and hire.

“They've got outstanding technologies and they're hiring,” Matt Hurlbutt of Greater Rochester Enterprise said. “So it's a great story for Rochester. Over 700 new jobs and the retention of jobs in companies that could really go and do that work anywhere.”

The state says it’s giving tax incentives to the companies but only after they make the hires.

News 10NBC asked Greater Rochester Enterprise what students should study in college to get a job at one of these tech companies.

"A lot of it is software development, software architecture, cloud architecture, and obviously RIT (Rochester Institute of Technology) and University of Rochester are good schools for that as some of our SUNY schools, Brockport Information Technology program," Hurlbutt said. "So computer science, software development are many of the skill sets folks need for that. And you can start at some of our community colleges too to do the two plus two program."