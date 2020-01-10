AMA Rochester is accepting entries for the eighth annual Pinnacle Awards. New categories this year include paid social media campaign, internal communications campaign and best idea rejected by the client.

Pinnacle Tips on Tap is slated for 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 at Rohrbach Brewing Co., 97 Railroad St., Rochester. Attendees will hear best practices on creating winning submissions from Monroe Community College, which received the 2019 Nonprofit Marketing of the Year Award.

Award submissions for work completed in 2019 will be accepted through Feb. 14. Finalists will be announced on March 30 and the winners will be celebrated in May. Visit ama-rochester.org for information.